A man who was fleeing from Bernice, LA police died Wednesday night with the 2000 Dodge Ram he was driving overturned.
According to a Louisiana State Police report, police were pursuing the vehicle driven by Tyler Brazzel, 20, of Bernice for a traffic violation.
Brazzel was traveling south on U.S.167 at a high rate of speed. He attempted to make a turn onto Forsythe Road. He lost control of the vehicle, and it began to roll over.
Brazzel was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
A passenger inside the vehicle, who was properly restrained, was not injured. The passenger was not identified in the LSP report.
Driver impairment is suspected in the Lincoln Parish crash, which remains under investigation. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Visitation will be at Fellowship Baptist Church in Dubach at 1 p.m. Saturday, following by the funeral service at 2 p.m.