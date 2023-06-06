Springhill, Shongaloo and Cullen Fire Departments were dispatched to a mobile home fire that claimed the life of a Shongaloo man. The first units arrived at the fire in the 100 block of Stanley Road at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
Joseph Stanley Jr., 53, was inside the structure and passed away.
“We had to treat it as a defensive attack due to how much of the total structure was involved,” said Springhill Fire Chief Michael Morse. “After we got a decent portion of the fire knocked down from the outside, me and one other Springhill guys transitioned to an interior attack, so that we could hit the fire better and look for the body.”
