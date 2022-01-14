Advanced Call Center Technologies President and CEO Hunter Croft announced that the company is investing $1.5 million to develop a new customer care center in Shreveport, LA, that will create 600 direct new jobs.
ACT is moving into the East Ridge Plaza business center in Shreveport and will renovate the site with infrastructure upgrades, equipment installation and additional parking. Upgrades to the site are under way, with operations scheduled to commence in March 2022.
Philadelphia-based ACT provides multi-channel customer service support, fraud and dispute management, claim processing and other services to a variety of clients, including those in the financial industry. Established in 1997, the company has more than 10,000 employees across the U.S. and beyond. Operating 24/7, the company provides services in eight languages.
“ACT’s addition of our new Shreveport customer care center is central to our 2022 and beyond growth plans,” Croft said. “Our new customer care center capacity has room for over 1,000 new teammates, including work from home or onsite positions. We’re ecstatic about the opportunity to be a part of the Shreveport community, and it comes at an exciting time in our business journey having just completed the transition to an employee-owned company. We know the addition of the local skilled, eager workforce along with our solid wages, great culture and personal growth opportunities is going to be a perfect fit.”
To secure ACT’s customer care center in Shreveport, the state of Louisiana provided the company with a competitive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart. This will be supported by a commitment of up to $500,000 of workforce training services provided by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Additionally, the company is receiving a $500,000 performance-based award for permanent infrastructure expenditures and to subsidize lease expenses. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Enterprise Zone program. The City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board are also negotiating a performance-based grant with the company to support the 600 direct new jobs being created.
Hiring for new positions will begin in February. The company is hiring for all positions, including customer care specialists, quality analysts, training leaders, operations leadership and more.