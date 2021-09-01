Seth Poole, 26, of Sarepta, LA, was killed just before midnight Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 371 near Thomasville Road, south of Sarepta.
Louisiana State Police said Michael Allen Jr., 26, of Springhill, LA, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche northbound on U.S. 371. For reasons still under investigation, Allen lost control and exited the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle began overturning.
Allen was restrained and only sustained minor injuries. Poole was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Poole was not wearing a seat belt and the driver is suspected of being impaired, the LSP said.
Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Funeral arrangements for Poole are with Bailey Funeral Home of Springhill. He is survived by his parents, Freddie Poole of Sarepta and Tammy Hall of Auburn, AL, one sister, and two brothers. He was employed by Cardwell Plumbing.