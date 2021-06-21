The crash of a utility terrain vehicle east of Doyline, LA about 3 p.m. Sunday killed a child from Plain Dealing, LA.
The initial Louisiana State Police investigation revealed that a 2011 Polaris UTV, driven by a 14-year-old female, was traveling northbound on Grant Circle. As she made a left turn onto Bistineau Terrace Road, she lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to overturn.
Morris Naron, 11, a passenger, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash. As a result, he suffered fatal injuries.
The juvenile driver was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. She was not identified in the LSP report.
The crash remains under investigation.