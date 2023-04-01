Teijin Automotive Technologies has announced the winners of its 2022 Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) Awards program. The 2022 winners are:
EH&S Sustainability Awards
Sarepta, Louisiana
Lenoir, North Carolina
Pouancé, France
Tijuana, Baja California, México
The Sarepta facility makes undercarriages, bumpers, tailgate covers and other items for cars and trucks.
Most Improved EH&S Program, small facility
Manchester, Michigan
Most Improved EH&S Program, large facility
Conneaut, Ohio
Best EH&S Program, small facility
Leça do Balio, Portugal
Best EH&S Program, large facility
Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico
These facilities were selected from Teijin Automotive Technologies' 22 global manufacturing locations. Now in its 7th year, Teijin Automotive Technologies' EH&S Awards Program is an elite, behavioral-based recognition program that acknowledges facilities for their commitment and contributions to employee safety, the
environment, the communities in which they operate, and overall EH&S program excellence. Winners are selected based on the following criteria:
EH&S Sustainability Award. This is the top award, given only to facilities that achieve and sustain world-class EH&S practices and results for a minimum of three
consecutive years. These facilities exemplify Teijin Automotive's values by focusing on reducing environmental impact and protecting the health and safety of employees.
Facilities earning this award have achieved and sustained excellence through the integration of EH&S management into business operations.
Best EH&S Program Award. Presented in both large (200+ employees) and small (fewer than 200 employees) facility categories, this award recognizes plants that have
successfully embedded EH&S as a core value, integrating it into every aspect of work, and demonstrating a commitment to worker safety and continuous performance improvement.
Most Improved EH&S Program Award. Also presented in both large and small facility categories to facilities that exemplify significant improvement in EH&S performance
year-over-year.
To be eligible for any of the award categories, nominated programs must demonstrate:
Reduction in workplace hazards
Increase in near miss reporting
No significant injuries
Exceptional Environmental and Safety Audits
Implementation of job safety improvements
No chemical spills or releases to the environment
No enforcement actions during the year to the time of the award announcement
"There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our employees, and this program emphasizes that importance," said Dina Graham, vice president, Environmental Legal Affairs, Health, Safety and Sustainability. "The winning facilities are those operating with a leadership-driven, employee-embraced safety program that's changing the culture of the workplace," said Graham.