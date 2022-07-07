The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is preparing to submit an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment plan as an initial step to securing federal funding set aside for electric vehicle charging stations.
Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), DOTD will receive approximately $14 million in federal funding annually over the next five years to be used for the charging stations.
In order to receive these funds, each state transportation agency must submit an EV charging infrastructure deployment plan by August 1, 2022. DOTD’s deployment plan outlines the intent to administer federal funds through a grant program currently under development. The grant program will fund up to 80 percent of EV charging infrastructure with a minimum 20 percent match by grant recipients.
CLICK HERE to see the draft for public comments, which will be received through Monday, July 18.