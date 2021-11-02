A single-vehicle wreck northeast of Haynesville, LA, on Monday afternoon killed the car’s driver.
Louisiana State Police said that Tony Hicks Jr., 40, was northbound on Louisiana 161 just north of Louisiana 520, about 8 miles from Haynesville. The 2010 Chevrolet Camero Hicks was driving left the roadway while approaching a curve, striking a tree. Hicks was unrestrained and died at the scene near the Louisiana-Arkansas line in Claiborne Parish.
Troopers suspect high speed was a contributing factor to the fatality.