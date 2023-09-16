A Longview, TX man died about 1 a.m. Saturday in a motorcycle wreck in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20 near the Dixie Inn exit.
Killed was Kris Moore, 53.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Moore, was traveling east on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, Moore failed to maintain control, exited the roadway to the left, and struck a guardrail.
As a result of this crash, Moore, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office.
Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The LSP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.