The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has provided an update on the status of the $9.5 million project to replace the Cheniere Lake Bridge on LA 3033, as well as construct a new spillway structure in West Monroe, Ouachita Parish.
Following the construction of the new spillway, the soil used to replace the dam where the original bridge and spillway were located was undermined and washed out.
DOTD immediately procured geotechnical engineers with specialty experience in dam design and construction to investigate the failure location.
Multiple site visits were conducted to survey the site and collect necessary samples for testing and analyzation. Currently, those engineers are working on finalizing their investigation of the failure while concurrently developing a repair method to ensure the integrity of the structure.
DOTD and the contractor are actively searching for a soil source that meets these requirements of the redesign in order to expedite construction once a finalized plan is in place.
As far as other construction on the project, the new bridge and spillway -- which were originally connected as one structure -- have been rebuilt as separate structures. This reduces the inconvenience to the traveling public during routine maintenance and other necessary work on the spillway.
Cheniere Lake will continue to be managed by the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
Once the repairs to the dam are complete, roadway construction will be all that remains in order to reopen LA 3033 to the traveling public.