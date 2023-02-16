Even without extra help this year, Minden St. Jude Auction still topped $2M to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, remaining the highest donations per capita in the country.
Auction co-chair Laura Hollingsworth said it was a humbling 4-day weekend filled with events.
“We had more than a million dollars in just internet sales,” she said. “The auction was watched in 40 countries and all 50 states.”
In 2022, the auction made more than $2.4 million, thanks to a generous donation left in a will by a local man, Alford Davis.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at WebsterParishJournal .com.