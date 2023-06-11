Two people died about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 167 in Union Parish, LA.
The Louisiana State Police said that the wreck happened south of Cook Road, south of Lillie.
Killed was the driver, Jaylen Norman, 25 of El Dorado, and an unidentified passenger.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan sedan, driven by Norman, was traveling north on U.S. 167 in the inside lane. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan exited the roadway to the right, traveled down a large embankment, and struck a tree before becoming fully engulfed in flames. During the crash, Norman, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.
Norman suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Union Parish Coroner’s Office.
An unidentified passenger of the Nissan was found inside the vehicle and also pronounced deceased at the scene.
Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troopers urge anybody with information relating to this crash, to contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The LSP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.