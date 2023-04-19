The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace a 63-year-old bridge along the Interstate 20 corridor in Webster Parish.
The LA 531 overpass in Minden will be removed and replaced as part of a $19.3 million project, which will ensure continued access to businesses and surrounding communities for years to come.
The contractor has already completed the clearing and grubbing portion of work to clear the site of vegetation and other material.
The project is currently in the utility relocation phase, a period of time given to any companies that own utilities within the project limits to move those so construction work can begin. This phase is anticipated to last until mid-May 2023.
Following utility relocation, work on the new overpass will begin. The existing bridge will remain open to traffic while construction on the new structure is underway.
This project also includes two single-lane roundabouts that will be built at each of the interchange ramps to ensure smooth traffic flow and improved safety while entering and exiting the interstate.
Some lane closures on I-20 will be necessary as construction progresses, in addition to some nighttime ramp closures.
The entire project is anticipated to be complete in mid 2025, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors that may impact construction timelines.