A Shreveport, LA, woman has received a federal prison term for making false statements to a federal agency in connection with the application for a CARES Act loan.
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown said Massaquoi, 41, was sentenced by United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to 12 months and 1 day in prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $250,000. She will serve three years of supervised release following her release from prison.
In March 2020 Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act which was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who were suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) provided Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), which were low-interest financing to small businesses, renters and homeowners in regions affected by declared disasters. The CARES Act also provided authorization of forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through a program referred to as the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
In 2018, Massaquoi formed the Jane Elizabeth Education Group (JEEG) and also served as the president of a beauty career training company. In 2020, she applied to the SBA for an EIDL in the name of JEEG d/b/a Company 1 seeking approximately $500,000 in EIDL Program funds. At the same time, she applied for a PPP loan in the name of JEEG d/b/a Company 1 seeking $178,750.
As part of the EIDL application process, in April 2020, Massaquoi electronically submitted to the SBA a Loan Authorization and Agreement in which she certified to the SBA that “(JEEG) will not, without the prior written consent of SBA, make any distribution of borrower’s assets, or give any preferential treatment, make any advance, directly or indirectly, by way of loan, gift, bonus, or otherwise to any owner or partner…” She also certified that the loan funds would be used solely as working capital for JEEG.
Both loan applications were subsequently approved. Based on her material misrepresentations set forth in the false Loan Authorization and Agreement, the SBA disbursed approximately $500,000 in EIDL benefits to a bank account held by Company 1. On April 23, 2020, approximately $178,750 in PPP loan benefits were disbursed to a bank account held by Company 1.
In reality and unbeknownst to the SBA, Massaquoi intended to make a large advance directly to herself and did not intend to use the EIDL funds solely as working capital for JEEG. After obtaining the loan benefits, Massaquoi transferred funds from Company 1’s bank account to other bank accounts she personally controlled and used the funds for a variety of personal expenses including a down payment on the purchase of a personal residence and mortgage payments.
Massaquoi also withdrew over $30,000 in cash, transferred over $50,000 to friends and family members, and used approximately $83,000 to fund her personal investment and retirement accounts. In total, Massaquoi used $250,000 of the EIDL proceeds for her personal use.
“Because of the selfish actions of this defendant and her choice to defraud the government out of over $250,000 for her own personal gain, she now rightfully stands as a convicted felon and will spend time behind bars,” said Brown.