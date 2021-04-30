Nathan Paul Shull, 43, of Minden, LA, died about 11 p.m. Thursday in the one-vehicle wreck inside Dixie Inn.
According to a preliminary Louisiana State Police report, Shull was driving a 2006 model Dodge pick-up east on Louisiana 528 at Newt Brown Road, near the highway’s intersection with U.S. 371 on the north side of Dixie Inn.
For reasons still under investigation, Shull’s vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Shull, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.