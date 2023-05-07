Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a man for an alleged turkey hunting violation on April 17 in Claiborne Parish.
Agents cited Landry Bernard, 35, of Homer, for hunting turkeys over a baited area.
Agents received a complaint about someone hunting turkeys over a baited area near Homer. An agent went to the scene and observed Bernard actively hunting turkeys near a corn feeder with deposited corn on the ground.
Hunting turkeys over a baited area brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.
Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Ryan Brasher and Corporal Emily Sexton.