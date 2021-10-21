Angus Chemical Company will add a fourth manufacturing line to its Sterlington, LA plant.
The move will expand U.S. production capacity for its Tris Amino tromethamine buffers.
Angus is the world’s largest and only fully integrated original manufacturer of Tris Amino buffers, which are used extensively in bioprocessing and diagnostics manufacturing, as building blocks for synthesis of surface-active agents and pharmaceuticals, and emulsifying agents for cosmetic creams and lotions, among others.
The planned expansion includes the additional manufacturing line at Angus’ existing Sterlington facility. It will roughly double the company’s Tris Amino buffer production capacity. Today, the company produces high-purity, multi-compendial grades of Tris Amino products for the life sciences and personal care markets at its Sterlington and recently expanded Ibbenbüren, Germany manufacturing facilities.
“This is a significant investment that highlights our commitment to continuously expanding our asset base and global manufacturing capabilities to support fast-growing demand for Tris Amino buffers across life sciences, personal care and industrial markets,” said David Neuberger, Angus president and chief executive officer. “It not only supports the pursuit of our vision to position Angus as a leading global supplier of essential life sciences ingredients, but also further enhances the supply chain continuity and security of supply we provide to our customers for this essential chemistry.”
This latest capacity expansion follows several other investments Angus has made in the past five years to meet growing volume needs and the demanding quality and compliance standards of the regulated and industrial markets it serves. Between 2016 and 2021, Angus doubled Tris Amino production capacity.