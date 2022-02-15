A Minden, LA man died about 11 a.m. Sunday in a one-vehicle wreck on Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish.
Colby Foster, 28, was driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro southbound on Dorcheat Road, south of Benson Road. For reasons still under investigation by Louisiana State Police, the Dodge ran off the road and over-corrected.
As a result, it traveled across Dorcheat Road and entered a ditch, where it overturned and struck a tree.
Foster, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.