Thousands of Louisianans make emergency department visits each year because of the heat, according to a state health department report analyzing a decade of cases. It’s a trend that’s expected to continue with soaring temperatures reported through much of the state this week.
Extreme heat has gotten worse — and will continue to do so as climate change accelerates, scientists say. It’s the leading weather-related killer in the U.S., more than hurricanes and tornadoes combined, according to the National Weather Service.
“Heat exposure is intensifying as the frequency, severity and duration of extreme heat events increases due to climate change,” the report from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) warns.
Much of the state has been under an excessive heat warning during June, and it’s had dangerous consequences.
After a storm knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers in north Louisiana, a 62-year-old woman in Caddo Parish died from a heat-related cause, LDH reported.
It was so hot Wednesday LDH recommended people stay indoors and close their curtains as heat index values were expected to soar above 115 through the weekend in some parts of southeast Louisiana.
An analysis from LDH examined cases of heat-related illnesses from 2010 through 2020 by race, age, gender and location. It found an average of 10 people die and 2,700 visit emergency departments in Louisiana each year for heat-related illnesses, and 260 people are hospitalized annually with an average stay of three days.
Some groups experience heat-related illnesses at higher rates than others.
Men account for 81% of emergency department visits and 87% of hospitalizations. Age is also a factor, with 40% of emergency visits coming from those between 20 and 39.
North Louisiana parishes have the highest hospitalization rates, but all parts of the state had parishes with high emergency department visits.
There’s also a racial disparity in those who suffer the most from heat. Black residents experience 1.5 times the rate of emergency visits and 1.4 times the hospitalization rate compared with white residents. Black workers also have twice the hospitalization rate of white workers.
This racial inequity is “influenced by structural determinants of health including income, employment and housing,” the report explains. “Communities that experienced historical redlining experience hotter temperatures than neighboring areas due to factors like proximity to large roadways and industry and lack of tree cover. Neighborhoods with fewer trees have more sun exposure, resulting in higher temperatures.”
That trend exists nationally, with a study showing that from 2005 to 2015, emergency department visits related to heat increased 67% for Black people in California compared with 27% for white people.
Louisiana workers in general are at risk for heat-related illnesses if they’re working outdoors or without air conditioning. There’s an average of 320 work-related emergency room visits and 20 hospitalizations for heat each year.
Though the impact felt by heat by Louisianans laid out in the report is significant, it likely doesn’t capture the whole picture.
“Heat-related illness is underdiagnosed and underreported, and ascertainment can vary by time and place,” the report said. “In addition, heat can exacerbate chronic conditions, contribute to injuries such as a fall or trip, and have other indirect health impacts.”
An average of 65,000 Americans visit emergency rooms and 702 die each year from heat exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s important to stay hydrated, keep out of the sun and seek medical attention if you or someone around you may be experiencing a heat-related illness, officials said.
