North Louisiana projects are among 17 bid awards announced this week by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Fourteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $160.6 million. Of note is a major $136.5 million project to create a new interchange at U.S. 90 and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette Parish. This project is part of the future I-49 corridor.
North Louisiana projects:
Congestion Mitigation and Safety
Striping and signing on local roads throughout Caddo Parish, $1,487,644.71.
Other
Maintenance and operation of rest areas on I-20 in Lincoln and Madison parishes: $572,320.00.