MINDEN, LA -- An altercation between a father and son ended tragically for a local family.
According to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker, his deputies were dispatched Sunday night to the 100 block of Rayner Road.
William Johnson, 58, who lives at the Rayner Road address, shot and killed his son, William Johnson Jr., 39.
“At approximately 9:20 p.m., the son arrived at the Rayner Road residence in an aggressive manner,” Parker said. “He entered the shop where the dad was located. A physical altercation between the two occurred, and Junior brandished a firearm (handgun) and pointed it at the father.
“The father then got a handgun and defended himself,” the sheriff said. “The son died instantly of a single gunshot wound to the head. It was very tragic.”
