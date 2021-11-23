A West Monroe, LA man died when he was struck while walking on Louisiana 143 in West Monroe.
According to Louisiana State Police, Audrey Ewing, 33, of Farmerville was driving a 2019 GMC Yukon south on the highway near Wall Williams Road about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
For reasons still under investigation, a pedestrian, Ronald Williams Jr., 38, was walking north in the southbound lane of travel. Ewing was unable to take evasive action and struck Williams.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. Ewing was not injured during the crash.