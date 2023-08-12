The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that 56 projects around the state received bids in June and July. Forty-three contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $304.5 million.
North Louisiana projects awarded and their apparent low bids are as follows:
Bridge Replacement and Repair
Replacement of drainage canal bridge on LA 585 in East Carroll Parish: $2,196,179.55
Replacement of Hill Avenue Bridge over drainage canal in Morehouse Parish: $706,461.20
Mitigation related to bank erosion and bridge pier scour on Ouachita River Bridge on LA 8 in Catahoula Parish: $3,283,637.48
Pavement/Overlay
Patching and joint resealing on LA 15, LA 617, and LA 840-21 in Ouachita Parish: $1,983,137.00
Milling, patching, and drainage on LA 33 between LA 15 and LA 551 in Union Parish: $1,452,264.80
Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 159 between Country Club Dr. and Benson Rd. in Webster Parish: $6,129,462.94
Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 143 between Ridgedale Dr. and Bayou D’Arbonne in Ouachita Parish: $1,364,082.07
Congestion Mitigation and Safety
Drainage improvements on LA 830-3 in Morehouse Parish: $387,789.45
When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bid prices deemed outside of a certain range or exceeding the project budget typically trigger a more extensive evaluation. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.