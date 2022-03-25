Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Lincoln Parish on Tuesday.
The body of Stanley L. Morrow, 57, of Dubach, was recovered around 7 p.m. from James Lake.
Agents were notified about a submerged kayak in James Lake around 5 p.m. on March 22. LDWF agents along with Dubach Police Department and the Lincoln Parish Fire Department immediately began searching for the missing boater.
LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for the boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the kayak to capsize and for Morrow to enter the water. Morrow’s body was found without wearing a personal flotation device and his body was turned over to the Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office to determine and official cause of death.