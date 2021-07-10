William Earl Collins Jr., a Doyline, LA police officer, died about 8 p.m. Friday after he was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
A suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was wounded and taken into custody after a standoff that lasted until about 11 p.m.
The Louisiana State Police said in a statement that at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, Collins, with two Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, went to the call on Green Tree Street.
Upon arrival, Collins and the deputies immediately began to take gunfire from the suspect. Gunfire was then exchanged and Collins was shot.
Collins was transported to a Shreveport hospital, where he died.
The LSP said that as a result of the suspect’s actions, multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the crime scene. Negotiators repeatedly attempted to contact the suspect, to no avail.
After several hours of repeated attempts to peacefully rectify the situation, law enforcement officers entered the residence. It was discovered that the suspect had incurred a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were started and medical personnel transported him to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.
Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP BFO) responded to the scene and will serve as the lead investigating agency.
In addition to his part-time work with Doyline police, Collins had a full-time job as a Webster Parish deputy. He worked as a supervisor at the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in Webster Parish.
"We lost a good man," Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said during a news conference late Friday. "A family lost a good husband, a good father, a good Webster Parish deputy, a good patrol officer for the City of Doyline that loved and served his citizens well."