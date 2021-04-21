A Bossier City, LA motorcyclist died Tuesday after a wreck on Louisiana 146 about 10 miles southeast of Homer in Claiborne Parish.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Michael Thurlkill, 48, was traveling eastbound through the Aycock community on a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
For reasons still under investigation, Thurlkill applied his brakes and the motorcycle began to roll onto its left side. He was then ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest on the shoulder. At the time of the crash he was wearing a DOT certified helmet.
Thurlkill was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.