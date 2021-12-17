A site near Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish, LA, is being evaluated for possible construction of a $110.5 million sawmill.
Teal-Jones Group owners Tom and Dick Jones made the announcement Thursday about a conceived southern yellow pine lumber plant.
The new sawmill would support 125 new direct jobs, with average annual salaries of $47,000, plus benefits.
The production facility would generate up to 120 construction jobs at peak construction.
The planned production facility would produce a wide range of dimensional and specialty lumber products. Teal-Jones, which is based in British Columbia, Canada, has secured through its partners major sawmill, planer, kiln drying and ancillary equipment required for the project, ensuring that the mill in Bossier Parish can be built on time and within the specified budget.
The company plans to locate the greenfield facility on 235 acres in Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish, which features easy access to rail. The facility will be ideally located in close proximity to transportation and railway infrastructure, as well as to timberlands.
Teal-Jones expects to source southern yellow pine timber from their landowner partners in this project, as well as other regional suppliers. In addition to lumber, the company plans to sell residual fiber products, including chips and sawdust, to local pulp and pellet plants.
“The level of support and engagement we’ve received from the folks at the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, North Louisiana Economic Partnership, the local community and officials, and the state has been incredible,” said Tom Jones, CEO of Teal-Jones. “At full capacity, this mill will have a production capacity of 300 million board feet, with world-class productivity and lumber recovery, and a competitive product mix. This will give Teal Jones and its partners a competitive advantage in the region for years to come.”
Teal Jones is a 70-year-old, family-owned company. The company is the largest privately held forest products company operating on the western coast of Canada. Along with its B.C. operations, Teal Jones operates southern yellow pine mills in Antlers, OK; Martinsville and Kinsale, VA; and Liberty, MS.
To secure the project in Bossier Parish, the State of Louisiana has offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart – the No. 1 ranked workforce development program in the nation for the past 12 years. Additionally, the company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program. The company is also pursuing a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, agreement with local taxing entities.