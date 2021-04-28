The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to improve a section of LA 164 in Webster Parish.
The $2.5 million project includes a patch, mill and asphalt overlay, repairs to the base of the roadway, drainage work, and new pavement striping on LA 164 between LA 163 in Doyline and U.S. 371 in Sibley (over 6.5 miles in length).
The elevation of a portion of the roadway will also be raised as part of the project to help alleviate flooding issues that traditionally affect this location.
In order for the contractor to conduct the drainage work, the eastern section of LA 164 will need to be closed to through traffic beginning on Monday, May 3. The first road closure to replace a pipe will be located between Amos Cutoff Road and Mathes Road, and is anticipated to last approximately one day.
A second road closure to elevate the roadway will be located between Ponder Road and Sherwood Lane.
The second closure will begin once the first is complete, and is scheduled to last approximately two (2) weeks, weather permitting.
During other construction work, intermittent lane closures will be required, and local traffic will always have access.
The entire project is anticipated to be complete in late 2021, with progress dependent on weather conditions.