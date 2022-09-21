The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace four bridges in Webster Parish, including the Dorcheat Bayou Bridge on Louisiana 160 that has been closed since June 2021.
The $9.3 million project was awarded to W.L. Bass Construction Inc., and is set to begin in early October. Work will start off with clearing and grubbing at the site of the Dorcheat Bayou Bridge on Louisiana 160, the largest of the four structures.
The contractor will then begin the removal of the existing closed bridge, which is located approximately 1.6 miles west of the intersection with Louisiana 3008, east of Cotton Valley.
Other work associated with these bridge replacements includes grading, drainage structures, pavement patching, roadway base, and asphalt overlay.
Once the first bridge is replaced, the contractor will mobilize to begin removal and replacement of the other three smaller bridges, also located along Louisiana 160.
The entire project (removal and replacement of all four bridges) is anticipated to be complete in Spring 2024. Construction progress is always dependent on weather conditions and numerous other factors.
Motorists are currently detouring using U.S. 371, LA 2, and LA 159.