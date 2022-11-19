Angus Chemical Company has announced the commercial launch of HEPES buffer produced at its Sterlington, LA facility.
HEPES is multi-purpose biological buffer often used to maintain a physiological pH which provides the ideal environment for cells to grow and thrive. It is widely used in bioprocessing and diagnostic markets for applications such as cell culture, tissue culture, protein purification, cell lysis, immunoprecipitation, and live cell imaging.
HEPES buffer (INCI: Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid) can also be used in combination with other ingredients to support the quality and performance of skincare and cosmetics products.
“Our latest investment in new manufacturing capacity significantly expands our portfolio of in-house-produced biological buffers and moves Angus into a leading global supply position for the HEPES molecule,” said Laura Kaepplinger, global strategic director for Life Sciences. “Angus remains committed to providing supply chain security and continuity to address rapidly increasing demand for critical Life Sciences chemistries including HEPES buffers, Tris Amino buffers and Tris Amino Hydrochloride.”
HEPES Biologics Plus grade buffer products are produced by Angus in its Sterlington facility under the company’s single Global Quality Management System, which includes ISO 9001:2015 certified in-process monitoring and facility control systems. Comprehensive testing using validated analytical methods, including endotoxin, bioburden, DNase and RNase, protease, and yeast and mold, is available to support customer qualifications.
“The expansion into commercial production of HEPES is a natural fit with our strategy to become the world’s most transparent and dependable manufacturer of essential upstream and downstream bioprocessing chemistries,” said President and CEO David Neuberger.