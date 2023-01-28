Anyone who has ever had a hospitalized loved one knows the importance of rest for the caregiver.
Ronald McDonald House has released plans to build a new $10 million, 3-story, 20,000-square-foot facility in the Shreveport-Bossier area that will house families and serve hospitals there and in surrounding parishes.
Ronald McDonald House CEO Janell Mason said the project “just fell into place.”
“We started fund-raising, just lightly, the fourth quarter of 2022,” Mason said. “We’ve raised $3.6 million already.”
Construction will not begin until 80 percent of the funding is committed.
Mason said it will be located near Willis-Knighton South. There will be 20 family suites, indoor/outdoor place spaces, expansive kitchen and large dining room, laundry rooms, meals and snacks and personal care items, just to name a few amenities. All services are provided free to families.
During a special event Thursday, Minden Medical Center, Northwest Louisiana Medical Center (Ruston) and Allegiance Health Management presented Mason with a check for $25,000. She told MMC CEO Jim Williams the hospitals will be listed on a founding wall, and a suite will be named for them.
Williams, who has a story to tell about his son, said he was more than happy to help garner support for the project from area hospitals.
“I had a scenario where had there been a Ronald McDonald House at that time, I could’ve taken advantage of the services,” Williams said. “My son was born way too early. He was transported to Shreveport.”
Williams’ son stayed in the hospital several months, and a local facility would have helped in many ways.
