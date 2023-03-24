Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenyon K. Bell has been appointed to the grade of major general. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said that President Joe Biden made the announcement.
Bell is currently serving as the director, Logistics and Engineering, Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.
As director, he leads more than 350 professionals across nine divisions. He is responsible for integrating strategy, policy, resources, performance management and human capital development in support of the more than 12,800 maintenance, munitions, supply, transportation and civil engineering personnel who serve throughout the command.
A4 is responsible for integration, advocacy and oversight of the nation's largest nuclear weapon storage facility, its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles and Nuclear Command, Control, and Communication weapons systems, B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, while also performing lead command functions for the Air Force's UH-1N helicopter fleet, the E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft.
Bell provides combatant commanders with combat-ready forces and equipment to conduct the strategic nuclear deterrence and global strike operations.
Maj. Gen. Bell was born in Columbia, SC and received his commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1995. He has commanded units stateside and overseas at the squadron, group and wing levels.
Bell has served in multiple staff positions, including assignments at Headquarters Air Force and The Chairman’s Joint Staff, as well as Aide de Camp to the Commander, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force. Prior to his current assignment, he served as the Commander, 82nd Training Wing and Installation Commander at Sheppard AFB, Texas.