Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Dr. Shawn D. Wilson celebrated on Tuesday the Arkansas Road (LA 616) project, along with numerous elected officials, with a ribbon cutting ceremony in West Monroe.
“This is truly the culmination of decades of tenacity and dedication toward securing funding, pushing to keep the project on track during the development process, and managing major construction components over the last five years,” Secretary Wilson said. “I must extend my appreciation to Governor Edwards for his steadfast support of all manner of investments in our infrastructure system, this project being a prime example.”
The $34 million project transformed the landscape of the busy corridor, vastly increasing vehicle capacity, alleviating prior congestion issues and enhancing safety.