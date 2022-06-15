Wednesday has been declared an Ozone Action Day for Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parishes in Northwest Louisiana.
An Ozone Action Day indicates that increasing ozone or fine particulates (PM 2.5) levels may cause unhealthy air quality conditions during the afternoon hours.
Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.
Voluntary steps are encouraged to cut emissions that contribute to reduced air quality. These include driving less and making sure that automobiles are in good working condition. Gas caps should be tight, and people should wait until after 6 p.m. to refuel.
The public is also encouraged to limit the use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment.
The alert is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.