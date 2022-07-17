The Ouachita River Valley Association’s 55th Annual Conference will be held August 11-12 at the West Monroe, LA, Convention Center.
“Economic Impact of the Ouachita River” is the theme.
Several speakers will present their perspectives on the Ouachita River to include the impacts to the people within the Ouachita River Basin.
They include Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of Louisiana; Dr. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry; Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, Commander, Mississippi Valley Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Col. Chris Klein, Commander and District Engineer, Vicksburg District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and others.
The conference provides an opportunity to meet and relate with a select group of people who are heavily involved in the continuing economic impact between Ouachita River communities, the river, and the associated infrastructure.
CLICK the PDF for a registration form.