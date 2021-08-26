David D. DeBerardinis, 59, of Shreveport, LA pleaded guilty this week before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to a charge of wire fraud, announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.
DeBerardinis has agreed to a court-imposed sentence of 15 years.
DeBerardinis was a Shreveport-based executive who operated and managed numerous business entities. He represented himself and his business entities to be part of the petroleum industry involved in a complex fuel trading business.
DeBerardinis solicited and caused others to solicit individual investors and financial institutions to provide funds for his businesses in exchange for interest payments and a guaranteed return of principal.
DeBerardinis told investors and financial institutions that he had a preferential trading arrangement with Alon USA Energy, Inc. (Alon) that generated significant profits that would be used to repay the investors and financial institutions when in truth, DeBerardinis knew that he had no such arrangement with Alon.
Alon USA Energy is a Delek US Holdings unit that provides fuel to around 640 Alon-branded retail sites.
Between April 2014 and June 2015, PlainsCapital Bank, a financial institution in Dallas, provided funding to DeBerardinis in the amount of $29.5 million allegedly to expand his fuel trading business. At the time the funding was obtained, DeBerardinis knew that he was not making fuel trades and that he did not have a relationship with Alon.
The funding from PlainsCapital was made by several interstate wire transfers from PlainsCapital Bank in Dallas to one of DeBerardinis’ bank accounts in Shreveport. The defendant either initiated or caused to be initiated these wire transfers. One of the wire transfers occurred on or about November 25, 2014 for $17.1 million.
“Over the course of several years David DeBerardinis created an incredibly complex fraud scheme to give the impression that he was a successful fuel trader. He destroyed the lives of many people by stealing their savings to finance his extravagant lifestyle,” said Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. “Mr. DeBerardinis used the friendships that he had with others to lure them into his scheme and many of them suffered greatly because of his deception and unlawful actions. We will not stop fighting to seek justice for the victims that he has left in the wake of his greed and careless actions.”
“The guilty plea sends a clear message that individuals like Mr. DeBerardinis who engage in financial fraud will not go undetected and will be held accountable. The FBI is determined to identify, investigate, and bring to justice those who are committing financial crimes to enrich themselves at the expense of others,” said FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr.