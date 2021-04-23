The northbound left turn lane on U.S. 371 at the intersection with U.S. 80 in Dixie Inn, Webster Parish will soon be extended to allow for additional vehicle capacity.
This is the left turn lane from U.S. 371 northbound onto U.S. 80 westbound, just north of Interstate 20.
This project will require intermittent lane closures at this intersection in order to allow the contractor to work safely. Motorists should be aware of the active construction once it begins and drive with caution through the work zone.
When complete, the northbound left turn lane will be extended approximately 100 feet, allowing additional room for more vehicles to utilize the turn lane and avoid backing up into the travel lane.
The entire $300,000 project is anticipated to be complete in late Summer, weather permitting.