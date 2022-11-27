The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish.
Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1.
This will require a closure of Louisiana 9 that will be in place for approximately nine months for this phase of work.
Construction on the bridges is sequenced so that work on all three bridges takes place simultaneously in an effort to expedite the timeline.
The entire project is anticipated to be complete in Spring 2025, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors that impact may construction timelines.
Alternate Route: LA 2, LA 2 Alt, and LA 520. (Detour signage will be in place).
Permits/Restrictions: Total road closure. All vehicles must detour.