Two North Louisiana small businesses are among 10 from across the state have been selected to participate in the second annual Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative, a Louisiana Economic Development program that helps local companies overcome challenges unique to rural communities.
Program participants are considered second-stage businesses, which typically have 10 to 99 employees and are poised for further growth, often spurred by expansion to out-of-state markets. The initiative, conducted in partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation, is designed to address issues that are common to all small businesses but often magnified in rural areas, such as targeting new opportunities, sustaining growth, expanding a team and marketing digitally.
The North Louisiana businesses are Allen’s Electric Motor Service of Vivian, and Enviro Services Rental of Farmerville.
“Rural businesses play a key role in Louisiana’s ongoing economic growth and diversification,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “Our commitment to rural revitalization remains a strategic priority, and our partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation is one of the many ways we leverage available resources. Today, the state can spur rural economic growth by providing rural entrepreneurs with state-of-the-art tools and more of the critical resources they need to be successful.”
The program included an opening retreat held recently, and three professionally facilitated virtual roundtables each month. Participants also have the opportunity to work with LED’s System for Integrated Growth, which provides one-on-one access to expert specialists who generate customized information aligned with specific company needs. The initiative closes with a final meeting featuring presentations from participants about business goals and plans.
Upon completion of the program, participating companies join the LED Growth Network, a statewide alumni group that consists of more than 550 companies generating nearly $4 billion in annual sales and employing more than 20,000 full-time equivalent employees.