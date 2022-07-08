Superior Pine Products Company has announced the acquisition of more than 58,000 acres of high-quality pine forestland near El Dorado and Monroe.
The property, marketed as the “Castle Timberland property,” was acquired from the Molpus Woodlands Group.
Superior Pine purchased the pine forestland as a part of a plan to increase market reach by geographically diversifying its asset holdings beyond southern Georgia and southern Alabama. The acquisition gives Superior Pine a presence in two new markets characterized by diverse and growing demand for sustainably grown forest products.
Superior Pine plans to continue practicing sustainable forest management on the lands and intends to tap into the region’s growing solid wood market. Arkansas and Louisiana are both known for their availability of high-quality timber resources, access to domestic and global markets, and pro-business economies.
Additionally, Superior Pine envisions monetizing the various natural capital values of these new assets, which could include the potential development of solar energy projects as well as the development and sale of forest-based carbon offsets (credits).
Portions of the newly acquired land also offer the potential to develop wetland mitigation banking projects.
Superior Pine Products Company of Fargo, GA, is a multi-generational, family-owned business that owns and operates working forestlands and agriculture businesses in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.
Smith, Gambrell & Russell advised Superior Pine Products Company on the deal.
Terms were not disclosed.