A Friday morning wreck in Webster Parish, LA, killed one driver and injured a second.
Louisiana State Police said the collision happened about 7 a.m. on Louisiana 164 in Doyline, near Louisiana 163.
Norman Snow, 55, of Doyline was killed.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford pick-up, driven by Travis Mooney, 36, of Bossier City, was traveling eastbound on LA 164. For reasons still under investigation, Mooney crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and struck a 2016 Chevrolet van, driven by Snow, resulting in a head-on collision.
Mooney was restrained and was treated for minor injuries. Although Snow was wearing his seat belt, he suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash. An unrestrained passenger in the Chevrolet van was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Although impairment is not a suspected factor, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.