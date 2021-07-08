Continental Structural Plastics has announced a $13.3 million expansion at the company’s facility in Sarepta, LA.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Continental Structural Plastics CEO Steve Rooney made the announcement.
Also known as CSP, the company manufactures lightweight composite products for vehicles and industrial applications. CSP will invest $12.1 million in the project, and the North Webster Parish Industrial District will add $1.2 million for building improvements at its business park where the company is located.
The expansion will create 33 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of about $38,000, plus benefits.
In addition, the project will retain 170 existing jobs and is expected to support 200 construction jobs.
CSP plans to make tailgate covers for pick-up trucks. According to the website Innovations in Textiles, CPS is installing a fourth long fibre thermoplastic line in Sarepta. It will include a Dieffenbacher press with a pressing force of 2,500 tons.
“Continental Structural Plastics has found success in Sarepta, manufacturing quality products for the automotive industry and other end-users,” Gov. Edwards said. “Our local and regional economic development partners in Louisiana’s Northwest Region are working hard with us to sustain a strong business climate and promote business growth such as this. As CSP continues to excel, we welcome the jobs this project will create for our rural workforce in Webster Parish.”
The company’s plans for a 22,000-square-foot expansion to its three-building complex at the North Webster Parish Industrial Park will accommodate future manufacturing activity. Products made there by CSP include undercarriages, bumpers and other items for cars and trucks.
“Our Sarepta, Louisiana, facility is a model for our organization in terms of safety, our workforce and our efforts to automate our processes,” Rooney said. “As we evaluated our operations in terms of where to add capacity, expanding this facility, implementing additional automated cells and providing additional quality jobs to the Sarepta community was the logical choice. We have an incredible, dedicated workforce in Sarepta, and when you add to that the tremendous partnership we have with the local community and the North Webster Parish Industrial District, it really is a win-win for CSP and the community.”
To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered a competitive incentive package including LED FastStart – a state workforce development program.
CSP will be eligible for a performance-based grant of up to $600,000 to offset infrastructure costs related to the expansion. The company is also expected to utilize Louisiana’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
“We welcome the multi-million-dollar investment that Continental Structural Plastics has decided to make here,” said Randy Sexton, chairman of the North Webster Parish Industrial District board. “We certainly are looking forward to the 33 new job openings that this project will create. It’s always an exciting time for our community when we can be a part of this kind of growth.”
Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company, has provided lightweight composites for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries for 50 years. It is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.