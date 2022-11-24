Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, LA, died about 11 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck south of Shongaloo in Webster Parish.
Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G investigated the wreck on Louisiana 159 (the continuation of Arkansas 19) just south of Louisiana 2.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Ford F-150, driven by Dooly, was traveling south on Louisiana 159. For reasons still under investigation, he exited the roadway and traveled through a ditch before overturning.
Dooly, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The LSP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.