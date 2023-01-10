Buc-ee’s will build a $50 million, 53,000-square-foot location in Ruston, LA, with plans to open the super-sized convenience store by 2025.
The company and the City of Ruston made the announcement on Monday.
This will be the Texas company’s first location in Louisiana. It will be built along the south side of the Tarbutton Road exit of Interstate 20, directly across from Ruston Junior High School on the west side of the city.
Buc-ee’s has gained something of a cult following through a combination of interstate billboards, clean restrooms, and large selections of snacks and food items. The Ruston location will have 120 gasoline pumps.
The travel center will have 200 full-time employees. Starting pay is $16 an hour will health insurance, three weeks of paid time off annually, and 401(k) benefits with company matching.
“This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee’s has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in Ruston. The capital investment is huge and the 200+ jobs being created are extraordinary for the citizens of Ruston,” said Mayor Ronnie Walker.