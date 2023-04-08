Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office was instrumental in locating a man from Webster who had been missing several weeks.
The body of 46-year-old J.D. “Dee” Bogues was located near Homer on Monday.
Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies said a citizen who tends Springhill CME Cemetery off Louisiana 534 found Bogues’ vehicle just before noon Sunday, April 2.
“We sent some guys from our office and Webster (Sheriff’s) office out there to process the car and towed it out of there,” Dowies said. “They made a big circle in the woods but didn’t find anything with the naked eye.”
Dowies said Monday, April 3, a canine was deployed from Shreveport Fire Department.
“The dog was a big help in recovering the body,” Dowies said. “A gun was found in the woods, along with identification.”
Claiborne processed the scene. A coroner and pathologist are conducting tests.
“We searched high and low and used every investigative tool we could to locate him,” Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said. “On March 13, De Soto Sheriff’s Office, at our request, sent a helicopter and we searched in and around Kisatchie Forest, which was the last place Bogues was seen.”
Parker said they looked in that area for four hours that day, “down every dirt road you could imagine.”
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at ClaiborneParishJournal .com.