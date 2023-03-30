Louisiana State Police trooper arrested Trodarian Moore, 30, of Minden on Wednesday.
He is charged with vehicular homicide, careless operation, no child restraint, no seat belt, illegal window tint, and expired registration. He was booked at the Bossier Parish Jail.
The charges stem from a wreck at 7:30 a.m. Monday, February 6. The wreck happened on Interstate 20, west of Louisiana 157. The crash ultimately claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old, India Moore.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2008 Buick Lucerne, driven by Moore, was traveling west on Interstate 20. Moore exited the roadway and struck a tree.
Moore was not restrained.