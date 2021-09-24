Jacob Brown, 31, a former trooper with the Louisiana State Police, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Shreveport for using excessive force against an arrestee.
The indictment charges Brown with a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law. Specifically, the indictment alleges that on May 30, 2019, Brown assaulted Aaron Larry Bowman by repeatedly striking him in the head and body with a dangerous weapon -- a flashlight modified with a metal tactical cap designed for breaking glass. The indictment further alleges that the incident resulted in bodily injury to Bowman.
If convicted of the deprivation of rights charge, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence of guilt, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
The United States Attorney’s Office has previously acknowledged that it has open and ongoing criminal investigations into incidents involving Louisiana State Police that resulted in death or bodily injury to arrestees. Those investigations remain ongoing.