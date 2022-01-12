The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has released photographs of a December 22 burglary at State Line Liquor in Junction City, LA.
Two males broke into the store at about 4:15 a.m. and stole various items, including the cash register. They appear to be thin, and both wore hoodies and long pants.
A suspect who stole the liquor had on work gloves.
One of the suspects had on a facemask, but the other did not cover his face or hands. The suspect without gloves appeared to have a tattoo, or possibly a bar stamp, on his left hand.
One of the hoodies appeared to have the dragon logo of a high school near Hot Springs.
People with information pertaining to this burglary may contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.