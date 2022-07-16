The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, the Interstate 20 eastbound ramp to I-220 westbound (Exit 26 near Louisiana Downs) in Bossier Parish will be closed.
This ramp closure is scheduled to be in place for approximately two months, and is necessary to allow the contractor to complete repairs to the expansion joints located on this bridge.
This work is associated with the ongoing I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange Project to construct a new segment of roadway extending southward from the existing interchange and leading to a new access point to the base.
Detour signage will be in place. All vehicles must detour.