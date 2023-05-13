Minden Police Chief Jared McIver announced this afternoon that reward money has increased for tips leading to the capture of Cedric Stephens.
McIver said since the amount is always changing, he does not feel an amount should be released at this time.
“If anyone can provide information to Cedric’s whereabouts that would allow for his capture, they can remain completely anonymous and receive the reward money,” said the chief.
Law enforcement officers are steadily receiving tips, “and we are pursuing each and every one,” he said.
